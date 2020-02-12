TRAVERSE CITY — Christine Joyce Hilts of Traverse City, formerly of Cadillac, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at her home. She was 61. Chris was born December 11, 1958 in Cadillac to Edward and Dora A. (Porter) Zakrajsek.
She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1977 and earned her Associate’s Degree from Baker College. Chris worked as a taxpayer services agent for the Internal Revenue Service in Traverse City. She moved to Traverse City full time about 19 years ago. Chris was previously employed at Joann Fabric and Crafts and was currently employed at Walgreens, both in Traverse City. Chris enjoyed quilting and sewing as well as crafts including making doll furniture.
She is survived by her children, Tara Shutes of Nevada, Lora VanBrocklin of Harrietta, Kiel Hilts (Kristin Drow) of Maple City, Tristan (Tarah) Hilts of Grawn; a grandson, Codey VanBrocklin; her mother, Dora Zakrajsek of Harrietta; sisters, Linda Jean Ball of Iowa and June Corner of Cadillac; and a sister-in-law, Dawn Zakrajsek of Manistee.
Chris was preceded in death by her father, Edward Zakrajsek; a brother, James “Buzz‘ Zakrajsek; brothers-in-law, Michal Ball and Ron Corner; and a niece, Lynda Ball.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Mr. Dan Vogler officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Sixteen Cemetery in Slagle Township, Wexford County.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
