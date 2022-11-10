Christine Lynn Duddles, age 59, of Tustin, passed away peacefully in her home on November 9, 2022. She was born November 20, 1962 in Reed City to Janice (Yorks) and Keith Houseman.
She was a graduate of Reed City High school.
She met the love of her life, Rhonda Anway, 24 years ago.
Chris was employed many years at Yoplait, with her mom and sisters, before joining her life partner in business, Shampoochies. She enjoyed the people she met during their years as business owners, but enjoyed the dogs more. Customers became lifelong friends.
Chris is survived by life partner Rhonda Anway; mother Janice Houseman; daughters Tiffany Weck and Stephanie (Nick) Grein; sisters Cathy (Claude) Lodholtz and Lisa (Tony) Meyer; 8 grandchildren Keegan, Kyleigh, Cole, Demi, Bransen, Luke, Victoria and Maddie Jean; many nieces and nephews, including one special niece Crystal MacEachern; and many relatives and friends.
Chris was preceded in death by father Keith Houseman and sister Susan Houseman.
A celebration of life will held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.