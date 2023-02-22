Christine Renee Defever, of Grayling, passed away at home with family by her side on Thursday, February 16, 2023. She was 56.
Christine was born on October 14, 1966 in Cadillac. On August 20, 1988 she entered into marriage with Daniel Defever in Lake City, Michigan. Christine had a special gift of being able to talk to anyone she met, and she never met a stranger, only friends. She had a huge loving heart and took on numerous people as her own family. Christine liked spending time outside, especially tending to her garden or going for walks. She enjoyed taking on different challenges, just to conquer them. She cherished the time spent with her family, and loved putting together hundreds of pages of digital scrapbook pictures of the memories made with her children and grandchildren. Christine was a member of the Grayling Evangelical Free Church. Above all, she was strong in her faith and loved Jesus.
Christine is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Defever, pastor; two daughters, Brittney (Matthew) Schwarck of Kalkaska and Melanie (Joseph) Turos of Kalkaska; grandchildren, Andrew, Samantha, Norah, Oliver, Anastasia, Victoria and Isaac Daniel; parents, Margaret and William Elenbaas of McBain; sister, Dianna (William) Medendorp-Hall of Lake City; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dennis and Patricia Defever of Remus; brothers-in-law, Steven (Karen) Defever of Brighton, Kevin (Delphine) Defever of Big Rapids, Brian (Jody) Defever of Allen Park and David (Tonya) Defever of Fowlerville; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, John and Maude Jenema; and brother-in-law, John Medendorp.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church, 8372 S. Lucas Road, McBain, MI 49657. Memorial services will be conducted on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11 a.m. also at the church with a luncheon to follow.
Memorial contributions may be directed to New Life Pregnancy Resource Center, PO Box 790, Gaylord, MI 49734.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
