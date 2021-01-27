Air Force Sergeant Christopher A. Davison passed away on January 19, 2021 at the age of 75.

Chris is survived by his wife, Carole, of 55 years; three adult children, Kristi, Katrina and Kenneth; five grandchildren, Christopher, Jack, Helena, Ella, and Michael; and two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Mason.

Chris was born in Oklahoma, raised in Indiana, and raised his family in Michigan.

The couple retired to Florida in 2016.

Chris loved speed whether in a race car or his beloved speed boat, The Animal.

He served in Vietnam from 1966-1967. He was a member of the American Legion for 33 years and served as the Commander for many years.

A celebration of life is planned for this summer in Cadillac, Michigan. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send a donation to the North Shore Animal League at https://www.animalleague.org/

Cadillac News

