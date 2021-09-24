Christopher G. Bonner of Cadillac passed away Thursday morning, September 23, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 36. Chris was born on June 28, 1985 in Westland, Michigan to William Balance & Tamela J. (Holmes) Bonner, Jr.
Chris graduated from Truman High School in Taylor, Michigan in 2004. He had been employed at the U.S. Postal Service in Taylor & Romulus for 6 years and while living in the Cadillac area he was employed at Wal-Mart.
He was a sports fanatic and loved watching the Detroit Lions and Tigers. Chris loved his family in particular his nieces and nephews and will be remembered as a loving brother.
Survivors include his mother, Tamela "Tammy" Bonner of Cadillac; 3 brothers: William "Billy" Bonner of Taylor, Patrick "Pat" (Nicole) Bonner of Lincoln Park and Matthew "Matt" Bonner of Cadillac as well as many nieces and nephews. Chris was preceded in death by his father, William B. Bonner in 2016 and a sister, Renee Roberts in 2013.
A memorial gathering will be held downstate at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
