Christopher James Whittaker

LANCASTER, Ohio — Christopher James Whittaker passed away October 23, 2019 at his home in Lancaster, Ohio. He was 27.

Born March 16, 1992 in Cadillac, Michigan, to Candy Warren and James Whittaker.

Chris worked as a roofer and while living in Williston, North Dakota, was in the process of starting his own roofing business called M.I. Roofing. Chris recently moved to Lancaster, Ohio, with his fiance, JimiJo Kiger, where he continued to work as a roofer with the hopes of continuing his business there.

Chris was a hard-working, loving, caring and generous person who loved to make people laugh. He would be the first person to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, whether he knew them or not. He enjoyed being around family and friends and his fur buddy Moe-Moe.

Being an avid outdoorsman, Chris greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, kayaking and just being in the woods.

Chris leaves behind his fiance, JimiJo Kiger; parents, Candy Warren (Mike Meadows), James Whittaker; sister, Kari Warren (Rusty Manke); step-brothers, Casey (Julie) Meadows, Darrek (Kristen) Meadows, Logan (Leah) Meadows, Lucas (Mattie) Meadows; maternal grandparents, Norma (Bob) Eling; niece, Amiyah; nephew, Chauncy; aunt, Shirley Parsell; his fur buddy Moe-Moe; as well as several cousins and many good friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James William Warren.

Cremation will take place at the Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society in Columbus, Ohio. His ashes will be given to family members. A celebration of life for Chris will be held at a later time.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.