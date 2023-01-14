Christopher John Redman
Memoriams

Christopher John Redman, of Traverse City, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Munson Medical Center. He was 58.

Christopher was born on October 14, 1964 in Traverse City, Michigan to Orville "John" Redman and Suzanne Gaylord. He spent his career working at Meijer in Traverse City. In his spare time, he liked to bowl on a league with friends.

He is survived by his loving parents, Suzanne (Chris) Moorhead of Mesick and John (Brenda) Redman of Traverse City; sister, Lorri Redman of Cadillac; brother, Troy Oxby of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; and many loving friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Orvile and Dorthy Redman; his maternal grandparents, Cecil and Mary Ruth Gaylord; and two uncles, Randy Redman and Ronald Duane Gaylord.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wexford County Humane Society.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

