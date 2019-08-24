CADILLAC — Christopher Joseph Favor of Cadillac died suddenly Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home. He was 60.
Chris was born on May 31, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan, to David Charles Favor and Sandra Kay (Visbara) Favor. In 1969 the family moved to the Leroy area where they had a family farm. Chris graduated from Pine River High School in 1977. He had been employed at T+D Heat Treat, Michigan Rubber and Arvco in Cadillac over the years.
Chris enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle and will be remembered as being a loving son, brother and uncle and as a kind-hearted, generous, caring man. Over the years he had a special place in his heart for Nicole and Chad, Danielle, Sam and James, “Pops,‘ Harold and “Disco.‘
Survivors include his mother, Sandra K. Favor of Cadillac; siblings: David (Tina) Favor of Lake City, Scott Favor of Leroy and Julia, and Tricia (Rick) Myers of Manton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, David C. Favor in 2017; a brother, Greg Favor in 1981; a son, CJ Favor in 1983; and his grandparents.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Fr. Joe Fix as celebrant. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Reed City. Friends may meet the family from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
