CADILLAC — Christopher Joseph Favor of Cadillac died suddenly Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home. He was 60.

Chris was born on May 31, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan, to David Charles Favor and Sandra Kay (Visbara) Favor. In 1969 the family moved to the Leroy area where they had a family farm. Chris graduated from Pine River High School in 1977. He had been employed at T+D Heat Treat, Michigan Rubber and Arvco in Cadillac over the years.

Chris enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle and will be remembered as being a loving son, brother and uncle and as a kind-hearted, generous, caring man. Over the years he had a special place in his heart for Nicole and Chad, Danielle, Sam and James, “Pops,‘ Harold and “Disco.‘

Survivors include his mother, Sandra K. Favor of Cadillac; siblings: David (Tina) Favor of Lake City, Scott Favor of Leroy and Julia, and Tricia (Rick) Myers of Manton; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, David C. Favor in 2017; a brother, Greg Favor in 1981; a son, CJ Favor in 1983; and his grandparents.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Fr. Joe Fix as celebrant. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Reed City. Friends may meet the family from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.