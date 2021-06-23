Christopher Lee Fitzgerald "Fitzy", age 48, of Cadillac passed away peacefully on June 18, 2021 due to medical complications related to infection.
Chris was born to Terry and Marcheta (Kitty) on October 5, 1972 in Grand Rapids. He later moved to Marion, and graduated from Marion High School in 1992.
Chris leaves behind his wife of 23 years, Janell and beloved daughter, Megan. He is survived by his father, Terry and older brother Keith. Additional family includes In-laws: Butch and Dee, Jeff (Shana), Jason (Ginny), step siblings: Chuck, Lori, Jerry, Janie; aunts: Dawn (Royce), Becky and Gena; uncle: Chuck. Chris also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their children. In addition, Chris leaves behind a multitude of great buddies and lifelong friends and his beloved cat, Kira and many other pet family members.
Chris was preceded in death and welcomed into heaven by his mother, Kitty; his daughter, Amber Jean and great nephew, Zayden.
As everyone knows, Chris had the biggest heart. He would always help out anyone in need and every cat that needed to be rescued. Chris was limited by his physical pain but his heart was always ready for the next adventure. Chris enjoyed spending time with his family, two-tracking in the deepest mud holes, snowmobiling with his buddies, and riding the dunes at Silver Lake. He loved fishing, coin collecting, gun collecting, watching movies and above all listening to music. Most days Chris could be found in his garage - with classic rock blaring LOUDLY on the radio and he would be tinkering with his beloved Jeep; always looking for the next cool thing to add.
Chris served proudly in the Army stationed in Hawaii and was honorably discharged due to medical reasons.
Although Chris was medically disabled for some time, his work history includes: pouring concrete pipes and building boats, assembling and painting filing cabinets, over- the-road truck driving, and doing road construction and repairs. After his disability, he was a constant presence in many businesses owned by his buddies around town... just being FITZY.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Full military rites will be held at 2:00 PM at the funeral home under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
