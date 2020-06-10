MESICK — Christopher Michael Preston, of Mesick, passed away June 1, 2020. He was 54.

Christopher was born April 13, 1966 to Maxine (Almquist) and Charles Preston. He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping and the outdoors in general. He especially liked sharing in these activities with family and friends and teaching those skills to his children. Chris was a skilled artist who loved creating tattoos for himself and others.

Christopher is survived in death by his sister, Charlotte, of Detroit; his three children, Chawn Preston, of Mesick, Matt (Ashley) Preston, of Copemish and Stacy (Dan) Kirby, of Cheboygan; as well as grandchildren, Daniel, Victoria, Sierra and Dakota and children's mother, Terri Preston.

Christopher was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Preston III.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.