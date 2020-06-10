MESICK — Christopher Michael Preston, of Mesick, passed away June 1, 2020. He was 54.
Christopher was born April 13, 1966 to Maxine (Almquist) and Charles Preston. He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping and the outdoors in general. He especially liked sharing in these activities with family and friends and teaching those skills to his children. Chris was a skilled artist who loved creating tattoos for himself and others.
Christopher is survived in death by his sister, Charlotte, of Detroit; his three children, Chawn Preston, of Mesick, Matt (Ashley) Preston, of Copemish and Stacy (Dan) Kirby, of Cheboygan; as well as grandchildren, Daniel, Victoria, Sierra and Dakota and children's mother, Terri Preston.
Christopher was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Preston III.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
