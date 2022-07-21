Christopher W. Slack reluctantly left the earth on December 28, 2021.
His head would turn at the sound of various names: Christopher, C.W., Capt. Slack, Daddy and probably some you shouldn't hear.
Christopher was born to Suzanne (Dubbie) Slack and Bill Slack on March 16, 1967. He was two months premature. After given last rites at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac, he was whisked away to Traverse City where he spent over a month in ICU. For weeks, it was touch and go, but at 4 lbs 15 oz, he was released to his very excited, but scared first-time parents. His parents were told he would always be a little petite, and maybe "slow to develop." Not only was he never petite, he was also far from "slow." Following in his father's footsteps, Christopher had a genius IQ. He loved to travel and keep journals. He was a frequent visitor to Chicago, he was often approached by a department head in Bonwit Tellers to model for them.
In 1994, he went to Northwestern in Traverse. He studied journalism and religion. From writing samples he submitted, he was picked up by several companies. The subjects varied. He wrote a book that was published, but didn't take off. His style was similar to Hemingway, but he could also be hysterically funny. He continued to write, but no more book offers came. In 2008, he decided to spend the summer on the Island and concentrate on writing. He moved from Ft. Meyers, Florida with the intent of a secluded summer of writing. He managed to write a little, but also met Arianna Payne from Minnesota who was doing her internship in hospitality. Within two years, they were together in Minnesota and married.
They wanted to travel and decided they would take turns picking where they would live for a year. First was Minnesota. After that, Christopher bought an inexpensive sailboat. That December, they moved to Mexico where they had honeymooned in Belize. In five months, they moved to Ft. Meyers. It was in Florida where he earned his nautical "captains" license. It was also in Florida his first son, Nathaniel Adrian was born.
In 2014, they returned to Minnesota where both worked at Minnesota International Airport. Arianna excelled in management and Christopher was given the highest security a civilian could get. Two more children were born, Alexandria and Declan.
In 2022, Christopher's foot surgery required them to move to a warmer climate. North Carolina came up at Christopher dreamed of hiking the Appalachian Trail, but it became impossible for him to hike. He was asked and joined a poker tour. As a professional poker player, he was often seen on TV.
One could not be around Christopher long without breaking into laughter. He was quick-witted and hysterically funny. He was an animal advocate and supporter of the environment. The world was a better place because of his involvement. His greatest pride, however, was his family and children who he loved with a passion.
We ask you to join us in celebrating his life on July 23 at 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church with a social time to follow.
He is survived by his wife, Arianna; children, Nathaniel, Alexandria and Declan; his mother, Suzanne Slack; and grandmothers Margery Slack and Donna Slatcher.
Cremation has taken place in North Carolina.
