Cindy Jo Garland, 65 of Traverse City, formerly from Cadillac, MI passed away July 21,2023 at the Villa at Traverse Point.
Cindy was born August 12,1957 in Traverse City the daughter of William McNeal and Nela Marion (Gray) Garland.
Cindy managed the Cadillac Arby’s restaurant for over 30 years. Cindy was very proud of her work there.
Cindy had a love of antique collecting. She had a small antique shop in Manton that she loved.
Cindy will always be remembered for her love of Christmas. She loved going to Bronner’s in Frankenmuth.
Cindy loved to help out in whatever community she was in. She was always raising money for a family in need. Most recently in October of 2022 she collected small stuffed animals to give to the Garfield Twp. Fire Department for them to give out to children when needed.
Cindy loved to send and receive greeting cards. It was always a competition at Christmas to be the first one to send out Christmas cards to friends and family.
Cindy is survived by her two brothers, Bill (Eva) Garland of Kansas and Thomas (Kim ) Cressy of Grand Rapids MI; her sister, Candy (Mike)Symons of Kingsley MI; Cindy’s best friend, Barb Paddock of Manton; aunt, Anna Lou Gilmore of Maryland; her ex husband, Peter Walter and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nela (Gray)Cressy; father, Bill Garland Sr.; sister, Debra Nagy of Traverse City; brother, David Garland of Traverse City and her grandparents.
Memorials can be directed to the Cherryland Humane Society of Traverse City in memory of her beloved dog Traveller.
A Special thank you to all the staff at the Villa at Traverse Point for taking such good care of her.
Per Cindy’s request there will be no funeral. Burial will be at Evergreen cemetery in Kalkaska at a later date.
Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to share your thoughts and more. Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.