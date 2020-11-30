Cindy Jo Moore passed away at Curry House early Saturday morning, November 28, 2020, where she had resided since 2000 after suffering a severe stroke. While living at Curry House, Cindy enjoyed the friendship of the staff and many caring and loving friends, especially care givers, Nina Fields and Shannon Miller.
Cindy was born June 22, 1950 in Lansing, Michigan to Ernie and Janet Edwards. She grew up in Lake City, Michigan where she graduated from Lake City High School. She attended Central Michigan University where she received her Bachelor's degree in Education with a minor in music.
Cindy married Roger Moore in 1972 and they had two sons, Ryan and Chad.
Cindy will be remembered for her musical talent and many events for which she accompanied on piano, including beauty pageants, weddings, solo ensembles, and was the First Presbyterian Church's organist for several years. She taught school for several years at Falmouth Elementary and then later took a position teaching music at Lake City Elementary school. She also taught private piano lessons. Cindy loved teaching school and dearly loved her students.
Cindy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City and their Women's Circle. She loved her church and fellow church members. Cindy was also a member of The Eastern Stars and played piano at many of their events. Cindy was a member of the Michigan Teacher's Association. She enjoyed people and was a spectator at many sports events and joined many social events.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Janet and Ernie Edwards. Uncle and Aunts: James and LinaVay Smith, Jack and Alice Edwards, Clare and Frances Osterhout, Clare Edwards, and brother-in-law, Jim Filak.
Cindy is survived by her two sons, Ryan (Erin) Moore of Kalkaska, grandchildren: Hayden, Camden, and Natalie, Chad (Traci) Moore of Lake City, grandchildren: Liam and Jude. Cindy loved her children and grandchildren dearly and their visits to Curry House brought her great joy.
Other surviving members of Cindy's family are her sisters: Abby (Don) Jensen of The Woodlands, TX, Christine Filak of Cadillac, and Ann (Keith) VanderWal of Williamstown, WV, Bonnie (George) Stewart (sister/aunt) of Manton, Aunt Dora (David) Inman of Lake City, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins, whom she dearly loved, especially special cousins, Sharon and Pat Smith.
Because of COVID- 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Cindy Jo Moore, may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City, 3680 W. Sanborn Rd. Lake City, MI 49651.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
