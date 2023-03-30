Cindy Lou Buning, age 73 of Falmouth, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at her home. Cindy was born to Julius and Janet (VandeBunte) Zagers on July 17, 1949 in Grand Rapids, MI. On September 13, 1969 she married Douglas Jay Buning at the Jamestown Reformed Church.
Cindy worked as the food coordinator at the Missaukee County jail for 38 years and during those years she also worked on the Missaukee County EMS. She was a member of Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas and volunteered for Kids Hope and Relay for Life. In her spare time, she enjoyed bike riding, sewing, playing piano, and baking.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Doug, and their children and grandchildren, Lori (Kevin) Bremer (Jenna, Kristin and (Samuel), Brendan, Julia), Karen (Roger) Abrahamson (Abigail, Kaden), Alan (Renae) Buning (Andrew, Easton), great- grandson Mathias. Siblings Ron (Nancy) Zagers, Jane (Rudy) Youell, in-laws, Larry (Mary) Buning, Lee (Nancy) Buning, Greg (Sarge) Buning, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, Adrian (Evelyn) Buning, brother, Terry Zagers, and sister in-law Carole Buning.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Rehoboth Reformed Church of Lucas with Rev. Kevin Schutt officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 4-7 PM at Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas and one hour prior to the services on Saturday. A luncheon will follow the service. Burial will take place in the Prosper Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Hospice of Michigan or Rehoboth Reformed Church. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed to the family by visiting the obituary at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
