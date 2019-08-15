CADILLAC — Cindy Lou Titus of Cadillac died Monday evening, August 12, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was 68.

She was born June 7, 1951 in Cadillac to Albert and Emily Yonkovitz.

Cindy graduated from Cadillac High School and Alma Nursing College. She worked as a licensed practical nurse at Lakeview Lutheran Manor, Mercy Hospital and in was a visiting nurse while the family lived in East Texas. Cindy enjoyed sewing, spending time with her grandchildren and reading her bible.

On December 30, 1972 in Cadillac she married Alan E. Titus, and he survives her along with their daughter, Jennifer (Leigh) Edwards of Cadillac; granddaughters, Ashley Prozinski of Traverse City and Abrya Boerma of Cadillac; great-granddaughter, Zoe Prozinski of Traverse City; a sister, Linda Rae Hutchinson of Fort Myers, Florida; and a brother, Albert Tulick Jr. “Sonny‘ of Cadillac.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, James Titus; and siblings: Robert Lee Tulick, Rocky Tulick, Meme Emory and MaryAnn Smith.

A private family memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dallas Children’s Hospital or St Jude Children’s Hospital. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.