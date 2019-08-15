CADILLAC — Cindy Lou Titus of Cadillac died Monday evening, August 12, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was 68.
She was born June 7, 1951 in Cadillac to Albert and Emily Yonkovitz.
Cindy graduated from Cadillac High School and Alma Nursing College. She worked as a licensed practical nurse at Lakeview Lutheran Manor, Mercy Hospital and in was a visiting nurse while the family lived in East Texas. Cindy enjoyed sewing, spending time with her grandchildren and reading her bible.
On December 30, 1972 in Cadillac she married Alan E. Titus, and he survives her along with their daughter, Jennifer (Leigh) Edwards of Cadillac; granddaughters, Ashley Prozinski of Traverse City and Abrya Boerma of Cadillac; great-granddaughter, Zoe Prozinski of Traverse City; a sister, Linda Rae Hutchinson of Fort Myers, Florida; and a brother, Albert Tulick Jr. “Sonny‘ of Cadillac.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, James Titus; and siblings: Robert Lee Tulick, Rocky Tulick, Meme Emory and MaryAnn Smith.
A private family memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dallas Children’s Hospital or St Jude Children’s Hospital. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.