Cindy Schichtel
Memoriams

Cynthia Margaret (Sisson) Schichtel of Traverse City, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Cindy was born to Amos and Bonnie (Weatherwax) Sisson on May 4, 1964, in Cadillac. On October 5, 1996, she married the love of her life, Daniel Schichtel. She loved piggies and snowmen and enjoyed cooking, watching crime dramas and spending time with her family, especially her grandbabies.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Steven Sisson of Cadillac.

Survivors include her loving husband Daniel Schichtel; son Rob (Emily) of Traverse City; brothers: Brian (Laurie) Sisson of Florida, Mike (Terri) Sisson and Kevin (Lisa) Sisson both of Cadillac, Dan (Kathy) Sisson and David (Cindy) Sisson both of Manton and Joe Sisson of Traverse City; dear cousin and partner in crime Becky Ronk Lowing; family in love Derrick (Kristin) Hall; grandbabies: Lakoda Seneca-Schwab, Savannah, Selah, Seyanah, Sariah, Nehemiah, Serenah and Nazariah Hall; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may gather in celebration of her life at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Lighthouse Church of God, 2770 Lafranier Road, Traverse City. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Cadillac News

