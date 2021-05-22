Cinthia L. Buchanan, age 64, of Cadillac, MI passed away May 20th, 2021 at home surrounded by family. She was born February 16, 1957 in Flint, MI to Edward and Eileen Hudak and was the youngest of five children.
She graduated from Powers Catholic High in 1975. She attended Nursing School at Ferris State University and went on to become an RN who was dedicated to her patients.
Cindy lived life to its fullest and loved her family, friends, and coworkers. She loved to joke around and laugh. She's enjoyed touring the countryside by Harley with her husband, cheering on her favorite Nascar drivers at the races, camping and tubing the river with her children and grandchildren, long talks and visits with her mom and siblings, traveling and vacationing with her friends (even finding fun and laughter in a beach house during a hurricane), kayaking with her coworkers, and in her spare time you would find her gardening, painting, or even building a snowman. She found joy in the little things and has always remained young at heart.
Cindy is preceded in death by her father, Edward.
Cindy will be forever remembered by her husband, Walt Buchanan; her children: Crystal (Jeremy) Rodner, Clint Hubbs, Cain (Jessica) Hubbs, Clark (Heather) Hubbs; step-children: Bill (Robin) Buchanan, Jackie Buchanan; siblings: Danny (Rita) Hudak, Debbie (Tom) Ruppel, RoseAnn Hendrickson, Connie Sue Hudak; mother, Eileen Hudak; grandchildren: Dylan, Klayton, Collin, Lily, Madison, Audrey, Jasmine, Jacob, Levi, Brooklyn, Mason, Brandon, Kaitlyn, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
At Cindy's request, no funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when we gather for a celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Munson Hospice Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
