Clair Kastl, 86, of Mesick, Michigan, passed away peacefully at his home Friday morning, March 17, 2023, with his family by his side. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a friend to many; who will be truly missed by all.
Clair was born June 15, 1936, in Inkster, Michigan. He was one of nine children born to Charles and Anna (Teschke) Kastl. Due to the unfortunate passing of his father, Clair left high school at an early age to help family members support their large family. His first job was at a local garage, down the road as an auto mechanic.
Clair was united in marriage to his wife, Gerry (Wasylyzyn) Kastl in 1955. Together they would have celebrated 68 years of marriage this year.
Clair worked at Stuart Wilson and then at Ernst Supply as an auto mechanic while living in Detroit. In 1970, he moved his family north to Mesick, where he built them a home and started his own well drilling business known as Clair Kastl Well Drilling. He worked drilling wells throughout the Northern Michigan area for 25+ years until he retired in 1996. While in business, his company sponsored a local men's softball team. The team competed in local and state-run tournaments around the area. Those softball years with the team created many fond memories and lasting friendships.
Clair was a self- taught man. He had a vast array of knowledge on many subjects. If he was unsure about how to accomplish something, he researched the subject extensively until he became adept at it. Whether it was drilling wells, mechanical work, carpentry, plumbing, electrical, or welding, Clair could master it. He was a stickler for perfection. His kids would often joke that his ruler only measured in 64ths or less.
Clair had many interests in his life as well. He had a strong passion for drag racing, both as a driver and a spectator. Along with his brother Allen; together they built and raced top fuel dragsters during the 1960's. His car was known to all as "Hot Pepper." You could find them racing at the local dragstrips around the Detroit area, as well as other neighboring states; competing against top dragsters such as "Big Daddy" Don Garlits. Clair also had a feature dedicated to him in Hot Rod Magazine during this time.
Clair was an avid pool player, playing in several leagues around the area throughout his life. He loved reading as well, both on the computer and off. If he was not on the computer looking up DIY information, he was reading books for pleasure. Westerns were his genre of choice, author of choice being Louis L'Amour. He loved spending time with his family. (numerous ice cream social events) Family gatherings were important, and the time spent was cherished by all.
But....for those who knew him best, knew, that he was ALWAYS available to lend a helping hand.
Clair is survived by: his wife, Gerry; two brothers, Clyde (Viva) Kastl of Mesick and Allen (Barbara) Kastl of Milford, Michigan; five children... Kevin (Dorie) Kastl, Darren Kastl, Shannon Kastl, Kim (Blair) Hindman, and Kathy (Jim) Richard; eight grandchildren... Erika (Blake) Sherburne, Jeremy (Micaela) Kastl, Eian Richard, Nicole (Josh) Brown, Claire Richard, Danielle (Curtis) Brown, Drew Hindman and Jeremiah Kastl; and eleven great-grandchildren....Madelin Westman, Jacoby and Llewelyn Sherburne, Owen and Ellie Kastl, Vincent, Simon and Louis Brown, Maxwell, Alexandra and baby boy Brown.
He was preceded in death by: his daughter, Colleen Kastl; two grandsons, Jordan and Trevor Kastl; and six of his siblings.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva, on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Visitation will be held from 11 am until the time of services at the funeral home, with Father Rueben Munoz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Munson Hospice of MI 932 N. Mitchell St. Cadillac, MI 49601-1285
The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.
