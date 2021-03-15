Clara Dieterman age 99 of Falmouth, passed away at the Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac on March 13, 2021. She was born on September 17, 1921 in Riverside Township, Missaukee County, to John and Hannah (Workman) Ponstine. She married Harold Dieterman on May 2, 1947 at the Falmouth Reformed Church parsonage (Clam Lake Chapel) and he preceded her in death on June 21, 2007.
Clara had worked as a buffer at B.F. Goodrich in Cadillac, Kalvinator in Grand Rapids and had helped her husband farm. She retired in 1981. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, playing cards and traveling. She is a member of the Clam River Chapel in Falmouth and the Ladies Aid at the church.
She is survived by her children, Judy Catts of Columbia, South Carolina, Bev (Jerry) Zuiderveen of Falmouth, and Douglas Dieterman of Falmouth and his special friend Janette Bodnar of McBain. She has eleven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. She has one sister-in-law Kathleen Ponstine of Jenison, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by, son, Ken Dieterman, siblings and in-laws, Katherine Bell, Lambert "Bert" Ponstine, Herman and Fredericka Ponstine, George and Marian Schepers, Don and Anna Mae Dieterman, and Doris and Clyde Hensley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Pastor Stephen Chapman will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Burial will take place in the Falmouth Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Clam River Chapel or Hospice of Michigan. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com Family has requested that face masks be used.
