Clare G. Edwards, age 81 of Bay City, passed away November 24, 2020 at the Saginaw V A Hospital with his sister Bonnie by his side. Clare was born October 3, 1939 in Cutcheon Forest Township, Lake City MI to R.E and Mavis (Shrontz) Edwards. He graduated from Lake City High School in 1957. Clare served two years in the army. He attended MSU, entered into a career in banking, and retired from Wolverine Federal Bank in Midland. He is survived by sisters, Dora (David) Inman of Lake City and Bonnie (George) Stewart of Manton; several nieces and nephews; his special cat "Rusty"; and good friends, Fred and Vicki. Clare was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack (Alice) Edwards and Ernie (Janet) Edwards; and sister, Frances (Clare) Osterhout. Per Clare's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Burial will be at a later date in the Edwards family plot in Lake City Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider making a memorial contribution in his memory to the charity of the donor's choice. To sign online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com Arrangements made with Cremation Society of Mid Michigan.
