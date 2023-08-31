Clarence Duane Guthrie of Cadillac passed away Monday, August 28, 2023 at home. He was 87.
Duane was born February 22, 1936 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Clarence Edgar and Blodwin (Roberts) Guthrie and they preceded him in death. On October 2, 1976 in Ann Arbor, Michigan he married Carrie Lou Wright and she preceded him in death On March 14, 2015.
Duane served honorably in the United States Navy for four years and later served on the Washtenaw County Sherriff's Department. He then worked in construction trucking and later relocated to South Carolina and worked on Denton's Ship Yard. After that Duane moved to Honolulu, Hawaii where he worked in Pearl Harbor for 15 years doing deck refurbishment. In 1997 Duane moved to Cadillac.
He enjoyed fishing and was a NASCAR enthusiast. Duane also loved dogs, especially his current Boston Terrier, Peppy.
Duane is survived by children: Dana Guthrie (Pam Belle Isle) of Cadillac, Terry (Carmen) Guthrie of Dexter, Mark (Paula) Guthrie of South Boardman, Carol (Dan) Minarik and Chip (Kara) Cook all of Cadillac; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a son, Jack Belle Isle on October 21, 2014 and his siblings: Beverly, Mary Ann, Don and Robert.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Will Markham officiating. Friends may meet the family prior to the service at the funeral home. His final resting place will be Cherry Grove Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.