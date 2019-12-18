MCBAIN — Clarence Koetje, age 89, was called home to be with the Lord on December 15, 2019.

He was born on May 29, 1930 in Vogel Center, Michigan, to John and Tillie (VanLeeuwen) Koetje. Clarence married Eleanor Mae Hoekwater on October 15, 1956. She preceded him in death in 2008.

Clarence served his country in the Korean War. He was a truck driver for Spartan Stores for many years. In his later years Clarence joined his wife, Eleanor in the Shaklee business.

Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor; son, Jerry Koetje; and daughter, Cheryl (Koetje) Legg.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Brad and Kimber (Koetje) Lancaster and grandchildren; Whitney and Jessica Lancaster, Kortnie and Kelly Karp, Kandra Koetje, Jathan (Kelsey) Koetje; and five great-grandchildren; sister and brothers, Joan Sikema, Alvin (Carol) Koetje, Richard (Judy) Koetje; brother-in-law; Rich Herweyer; sisters-in-law, Marian (Don) Ouwinga, Phyliss (Don) Lee, and Aldyne (Keith) Ebels; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 19, at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mical Pugh officiating. Visitation will be held the same day of service from noon till 2 p.m. Luncheon will follow service. Burial will take place at the Vogel Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://alz.org). The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be sent to www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

