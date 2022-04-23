Clark Arthur Riddell, Jr. of Mesick passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 94.

Clark was born November 24, 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio to Clark Arthur and Hazel June (Billick) Riddell, Sr.

Clark served honorably in the United States Air Force as a First Lieutenant during World War II as well as during the Korean Conflict. He was party of the 69 Fighter Squad. He attended Purdue University and later worked at General Motors for 36 years as a reliability and quality engineer before retiring. Clark enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors.

He is survived by grandchildren, Jacob Riddell and Angela Riddell; nieces and a nephew, Tracy (Troy) Glider-Gayler, Carolyn (Steven) Notterman, Stephen (Cherie) Riddell; and several great-nieces and -nephews.

Clark was preceded in death by his wives, Lorraine E. Hill and Joanne Miller; children, Scott Riddell and John Riddell; and siblings, Forest M. (Frances) Riddell, Rose Marie Doyle; Clark T. Riddell.

A graveside service with full military rites will be held 2:00 PM Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Sherman Mesick Cemetery in Springville Township with Pastor Bruce Rose officiating.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

