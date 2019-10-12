HAMILTON — Cleo Mae (Mongar) Zeeryp, age 83, of Hamilton passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. 

She was born December 9, 1935, in Buckley, Michigan, to the late Albert and Myra (Dame) Mongar. On November 3, 1956, Cleo married the love of her life, Harvey Zeeryp in Cadillac, Michigan.

Cleo, at heart, was a country girl that grew up in a large family. She loved the outdoors, spending time gardening and camping. She spent time in a bowling league and volunteered for cancer drives. She was an avid Tigers fan, and took her baseball seriously. 

Cleo is survived by her husband of 62 years, Harvey; three children, Judy (Glenn) Zoerman, Bryan (Laurie) Zeeryp, and Gary (Christine) Zeeryp; two grandchildren, Judy (Klint) Thorne and Jennifer (Brian) Achterhof; six great-grandchildren; multiple siblings; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. 

Cleo was preceded in death by her parents and several siblings. 

Gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at East Saugatuck Church, 3815 56th St., Holland, MI 49423, from noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Keith Mannes officiating. 

To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Cleo’s online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Holland Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Cadillac News

