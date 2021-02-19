Clifford Devere Fauble of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at home. He was 87.
Cliff was born October 29, 1933 in Dighton, Michigan to John Henry and Ethel May (Fewless) Fauble and they preceded him in death.
He graduated from Tustin High School and served in the United States Army. Cliff worked at Kysor and retired from Borg Warner after a 39 year career. He was an avid bowler as well as Detroit Tigers and University of Michigan sports fan. Although those were his favorite teams he enjoyed watching any team play. He attended Zion Lutheran Church and enjoyed his weekend breakfasts out.
On March 18, 1978 in Manton he married Donna F. Merritt and she survives him along with children: Mike Fauble, Rhonda (Rocky) Trowbridge, Brian Fauble (Katy) all of Cadillac, Laurie (Todd) Kelly) of Marion, Sandy Fauble, Kevin Fauble both of Cadillac, Shawn (Jennifer) Fauble of Traverses City and Greg (Donna) Cleveland of Cadillac; grandchildren: Casey, Ashley, Rocky, Stephanie, Tabetha, Jennifer, Daniel, Tiffany, Lincoln, Daniel, David, Dustin, Eric, Lexi, Kayla, Katelyn, Kylee, Kacy; 28 great-grandchildren; sisters, VirJean Fauble of Manton and Linda (Bob) Oyler of Cadillac; sister-in-law, Shirley Fauble; a special niece, Cheri Becktel and many other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings: Clayton (Bonnie) Fauble, Clarence "Pudge" Fauble, Nelda England and great-grandsons, Benjamin and Jack.
Graveside services will be held in June at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac with Rev. Scott Torkko officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Munson Hospice of Cadillac or Zion Lutheran Church of Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
