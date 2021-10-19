Clifford Eldon Carnahan, life long resident of Mesick, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 84.
Clifford was born on August 18, 1937 in Antioch Township to Floyd and Dorothy (Miller) Carnahan. On May 16, 1959 he entered into marriage with the former Lola Mae Graves in Antioch Township. Clifford spent his career working as a supervisor at Four Winns for many years until his time of retirement. In his spare time, he could often be found making special trips riding around on his Honda motorcycle with his wife on the back seat. He enjoyed carpentry and was played an instrumental part in putting together sound equipment at several of the local churches. He cherished the time spent with his family.
Clifford is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lola Mae Carnahan; daughter, Leanne Vera Miller of Traverse City; grandchildren, Alysha Miller and Brooker Miller; 6 great-grandsons; brother, Patrick M. Carnahan of Mesick; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Dorothy Carnahan and his siblings, Carol L. Carnahan, Earlene L. Nickeloff, Audrey Mosher, Geraldine Downs, Charles Carnahan and Bud Carnahan.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. Interment will take place at Antioch Township Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
