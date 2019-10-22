Clifford Talbot Jr.

MANTON — Clifford Talbot Jr., 81 years of age, returned to his heavenly home on October 17, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

Throughout life, his love of the great outdoors led him to enjoy his favorite activities of fishing, hunting, and trapping. He had a love of music, a love for his family and the ability to strike up a conversation with anyone at any time. A detailed builder with the ability to build virtually anything, he took pride in his work, as well as his occupation as a Lithographer, which he maintained until his retirement in 2007.

He was born in Midland, Michigan, to Katie and Clifford Talbot Sr., who preceded him in death, as well as his two brothers, Gerald Talbot and Rick Talbot.

His survivors include his wife, Karen Talbot; daughter, Cynthia Talbot; granddaughter, Shardae Frye (Godwin Ilonoh); grandson, Colin Frye; and great-grandchildren, Taj, Trae and Tai Ilonoh-Frye, of Manton, Michigan, and Lorelei Sparks of Cadillac, Michigan.

At the family’s request, there will be no funeral or viewing. Immediate family graveside service will take place with Pastor Rosanne Anderson officiating.

Cadillac News

