MANTON — Clyde Baxter, longtime resident of Manton, moved from earth to heaven on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. He was 82.
He was born on April 29, 1937 in Ann Arbor to parents Clyde and Mina Baxter. Clyde entered into marriage with the love of his life, the former Patricia Ann Cochrane, on August 6, 1955 at the Colfax Community Church. They celebrated 59.5 years together before her passing in 2015.
Clyde worked at St. Johns Table Company, Four Winns, and many other places throughout the years as a maintenance man. He retired in 2006. Clyde loved his family dearly. In younger years, he was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved playing softball on the church league. Following retirement he enjoyed getting wood ready for winter, fixing whatever was broken, traveling some with his bride, and during the last four years having coffee with a great bunch of friends every day at McDonalds. Clyde was a founding member of Colfax Community Church and will be deeply missed.
Clyde is survived by his children, Mickey Clyde (Leslie) Baxter of Mesick, Chris (David) Bayer of Mesick, Lisa (Jeff) Green of Charlotte, Tracey (Cassandra) Baxter of Manton; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Ila (Del) Black; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ron (Ella) Cochrane, Irene Whaley, and Marilee Cochrane; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; a grandson, Levi Russell Mickey Baxter; two brothers, Robert and Sam; and his parents.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rollins Christian Fellowship Church in Manton, with visitation one hour prior. Officiating will be Pastor Ben Pike. Committal services will be held at Soper Cemetery in Colfax Township.
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Diabetes Association.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.