CADILLAC — Clyde C. Cubitt, of Cadillac, passed away Friday evening, January 10, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids. He was 71.

Clyde was born on February 14, 1948 in Lake City to Albert and Bessie (Hooker) Cubitt and they preceded him in death.

Over the years Clyde worked in various foundries and factories here in the Cadillac area as well as in Grand Rapids and Florida. After his retirement from that type of work he did odd jobs for many years.

His greatest passions were hunting and his dog Abby. Clyde loved his family, most of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren and spending time with them. He also enjoyed helping others.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Carleen (Bigford) Cubitt; four sons: Clyde (Tammy) Cubitt Jr., Calvin (Tonya) Cubitt, Carl (Daisy) Cubitt, and Christopher (Renee) Cubitt; 16 grandchildren: Derek Cubitt, Carrie (Kaleb) Burkett, Kristen Cubitt, Parker Booms-Cubitt, Jacob (Samantha) Cubitt, Tia Theobald, Taylor Behrns, Amanda (Dave) Ross, Amy (Rodney) Harris, Tom (Lindsey) Harris, Melinda (John) Sutton Jr., Nathan (Amanda) Cubitt, Michelle (Cory) Hickerson, Dustin Cubitt, and Taylor Cubitt; great grandchildren: Justice, Mackenzie, Brody, Colton, Adam, Emily, Kaylee, Aylassa, Aleaha, Alexis, Bennett, Emily, Kyle, Bently, Sophia, Kainen, Austin, Hunter, Rylee, Clayton, Sawyer, Katie, Thomas, Andraya, Wesley, Gracie-lynn, Carter and Mason; a brother, George Cubitt; and a sister, Marie Cowley. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 14 brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Melvin Matchinski officiating. Burial will be at Haring Township Cemetery in Wexford County. Friends may meet the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com

Cadillac News

