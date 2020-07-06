MAYFIELD — Clyde E Raven, of Mayfield, passed away November 10, 2019.
He is the husband of Marjorie Raven and the father of Todd (Denise) Raven.
Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, Kingsley. Due to COVID-19 the family requests you wear a mask. A luncheon will follow. Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to share your thoughts.
The family chose Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
