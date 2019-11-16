MAYFIELD — Clyde E. Raven of Mayfield, Michigan, passed away November 10, 2019 at Munson Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 24, 1929. He was one of eight children born to Chris and Gladys Raven on a farm in Cadillac, Michigan. He married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie (Johnson) on July 21, 1951 at the Augustana Lutheran Church in Tustin, Michigan.
After graduating from Tustin High School, he enlisted and served with the 6th Weather Detachment of the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Ogden, Utah, and Goose Bay, Labrador. He served and was honorably discharged in December 1954. He was a member of the American Legion Post 219 in Fife Lake, Michigan. He worked at Michigan Bell (1955-1991) as a lineman and splicer, and retired as a test board dispatcher. He made many friends including his lifelong friend Jim Gallagher.
Clyde and Marge raised their family, three sons, in Kingsley, Michigan, where he served on the school board. After retirement, they settled in Mayfield, Michigan, and Zephyrhills, Florida.
Throughout the years, Clyde enjoyed spending time with friends at Phil and Betty Bowden’s cabin on the Manistee River. He enjoyed fishing, cross country skiing, hunting, boating, gardening and puttering around.
Surviving are his loving wife of 68 years, Marge of Mayfield; son, Todd (Denise) of Mayfield; granddaughter, Anna Mobley; and great-grandsons, Ezra and Terje of Cincinnati; and Anna’s sisters, Catie Campeau and Elizabeth Fay. Also survived by siblings, Dean (Marilyn), Ann, Lois (Dick), Ted (Mary); and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Gladys; sons, Tom and Terry; siblings, Neva, Robert, Eugene; and brothers and sisters-in-law.
The family would like to thank the Palliative Care unit of Munson Medical Center for their exceptional care and kindness.
Memorial contributions can be directed to Munson Palliative Care either online at munsonhealthcare.org or 1105 6th St., Traverse City, MI 49684.
A graveside service with military honors will be announced in the spring of 2020.
Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to share your thought with the family and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.