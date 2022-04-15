Cohen R. Cook-Willms, beloved son, grandson, brother, and friend passed away on April 9, 2022 at the age of 20 at his home.
He is survived by his parents, Tiffany (Cook) Tirado and Adam Willms (Alexis); as well as his sisters, Carman (Josh), Payton, Kendall and Cecilia; his brothers, Kristian and Elijah; his grandparents, Dorothy Shott, Raymond and Karen Cook, Karl Willms, Deborah Kirkpatrick, Henry and Roni Majchrzak, and Freer and Kristen Hall; his nephews, Mitchell and Nathanael; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and family friends. His cat, Bean, will also miss him dearly, as well as too many friends to list around Texas and his home state of Illinois.
Cohen attended Atwood-Hammond schools (Illinois) and Crosby schools (Texas) where he excelled as an athlete in both track & field and football. At his time with Atwood-Hammond, Cohen ran the 100 M dash, 200 M dash, 400 M dash, and 4x100 M relay for their track team. During his time on the Crosby JV Football Team, he played as their corner back and earned the title of Team Captain.
Upon moving back to Illinois from Texas, Cohen met the love of his life, Charlize (Charlie) Wilson and was able to spend two beautiful years enjoying life's adventures with her. Despite hardships, their relationship brought him comfort and he always hoped to do the same for her.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home in Atwood, Illinois. Procession to and burial service will follow at Lake Fork United Church of Christ Cemetery, also in Atwood, Illinois.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family or Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home at 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, Illinois 61913 and hilligossshraderfh.com where flowers, cards, and planted trees can be requested.
