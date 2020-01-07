CADILLAC — Colin Bruce Campbell of Cadillac passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. Colin was 81.
Colin was born on July 11, 1938 in Detroit to Norman M. and Marion (Dode) Campbell. Colin was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and exalted ruler of the Cadillac Elks. Colin was also an active member to the AMVETS of Cadillac and a member of the Cadillac Moose Lodge. Colin was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Colin was a retired manufacturing engineer of 38 years for Borg Warner Automotive. Colin enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and playing cards with his friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Dorothy Jean (Rogers) Campbell; and parents, Norman and Marion Campbell. He was a very proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
Colin is survived by his children Cindy (Greg) Hartson, Colleen (Charles) Mountain, Cary Campbell, and Colin (Erin) Campbell Jr.; and five grandchildren. Along with sisters, Janet Campbell, Linda Mascia; and brother, James Campbell.
Memorial service will be held on January 18, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church of Cadillac from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Cadillac AMVETS.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
