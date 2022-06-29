Colleen Marie Kastl, age 66, of Mesick, went home to be with her Lord and savior June 25, 2022, at Munson Hospice House with her family by her side.
Colleen was born in Detroit, Michigan, on November 13, 1955, to Clair and Geraldine Kastl. She graduated from Mesick High School in 1974 and worked for and retired from Meijer. She was an active member of St. Raphael Catholic Church and the Mesick Women's Club.
Colleen's story, "Healing with Scars" was published on Burn Survivors of the World where she talks about her journey living with burns. She also started a Burn Survivor Group in 2000 to give others a place for support, comfort, and education.
Her mom was her biggest fan and best friend; they were like sisters. She would do anything to support Colleen and the connection they have will always be unbreakable. Shannon was a steady and shining light for Colleen. Her support and loving care to her sister is something that Colleen and the entire family will be forever grateful for.
Colleen enjoyed being with her family, especially at get-togethers and holidays. She would often be found spending quality time with her parents, reminiscing with her siblings, joking around with her nieces and nephews, and loving on all of the kids. During Christmas time you would usually catch her throwing balls of wrapping paper around the room then jokingly blaming the person sitting next to her when she got caught. She also enjoyed puzzles, crocheting items for family and friends, and crossword puzzles.
Some of Colleen's most treasured memories were spent honoring the family's polish heritage with her mother and sisters through meals, music, and stories.
Her goofy sense of humor, loving nature, and "tell it like it is" personality will be missed dearly by her entire family.
She is survived by: her parents, Clair and Gerry Kastl; siblings, Kevin (Dorie) Kastl, Darren Kastl, Shannon Kastl, Kim (Blair) Hindman, and Kathy (Jim) Richard; nieces and nephews, Erika (Blake) Sherburne, Jeremy (Micaela) Kastl, Eian Richard, Nicole (Josh) Brown, Claire Richard, Danielle (Curtis) Brown, Drew Hindman, and Jeremiah Kastl; great nieces and nephews, Madelin Westman, Jacoby and Llewelyn Sherburne, Owen Kastl, Vincent, Simon, and Louis Brown, and Maxwell and Alexandra Brown. Colleen also left behind special aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. Raphael Catholic Church, in Copemish, with Father Ruben Munoz celebrant. Interment will follow in Sherman-Mesick Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Raphael Catholic Church or Munson Hospice House of Traverse City: 1150 Medical Campus Drive, Traverse City, Michigan 49684.
The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.
