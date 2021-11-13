Colleen M. Pringle of Cadillac passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 64.
Colleen was born on August 9, 1957 in Boston, Massachusetts to Jerry L. & Claire M. (Moriarty) Little, Sr.. She graduated from Waterford High School.
She had a caring heart and loved taking care of her grandchildren and mother. She enjoyed crocheting and was always willing to help others.
On April 11, 1980 in Cadillac she married Joe A. Pringle and he survives her along with children: Heidi (William Clay) Little, James (Anna Bates) Pringle all of Tustin, Josh (Sara Grames) Pringle of Cadillac; grandchildren: Felicia (David) Potter, Jacob Fritts, Claire Clay (Michael Hoekwater), Chloe Crisp (Austin Wilcox), Liberty Ransom, Nick Ransom, Sabrena Pringle, Destiny Pringle, Logan Pringle, Kylee Pringle and Ryhlee Pringle; great-grandchildren: Teagan and Genevieve Potter; her mother, Claire Little of Cadillac; siblings: Dennis (Trish) Little of Cadillac, Ron (Kris) Little of Fenton, Jerry Little, Jr. Florida, Patricia Ann Little of North Carolina, Jessica (Dan) Hoekwater of McBain and a sister-in-law, Lisa Little of Centerline, Michigan.
Colleen was preceded in death by her father, Jerry; a brother, Michael Lee Little and a sister, Frankie Kirkland.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, November 15, 2021 at Burdell Township Cemetery in Tustin.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
