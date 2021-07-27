Collin Randall Edie of Cadillac, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 23, 2021. He was 23.
Collin was born on February 10, 1998 in Cadillac, Michigan to Shawn and Katherine Edie. He was a graduate of Cadillac High School class of 2016. In school, Collin was actively involved in theater, choir, and honors choir, which he greatly enjoyed. Collin had a special love for animals of all sorts. He enjoyed gaming and especially liked the Lord of the Rings. Collin cherished the time he spent with his family and friends.
Collin is survived by his parents, Katherine (Jeffrey) Zander and Shawn (Lisa Stachnik) Edie; siblings, Stephen (Beth Sellers) Harkleroad, Caitlin Harkleroad, Tanner Zander, Jordan Zander, Isabell Zander, Devin Zander, Gage Labbe, Morgan Sandow, and Ashton Sandow; grandparents, Robert Harkleroad, Myrna Edie, and Geroge and Linda Stachnik; several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and many other loving friends and family members.
He is proceeded in death by his grandmother, Nancy Harkleroad and grandfather, Ronnie Edie.
Visitation will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. Following services a bereavement dinner and continued visitation will be held. All services will be held at Community of Christ Church located at 846 Wheeler Street, Cadillac, Michigan 49601.
Memorial contributions can be directed to the Edie family. Food gifts will be accept for the night of the dinner. Memorial gifts and flowers can be sent to Katherine Zander, 424 E. Nelson Street, Cadillac or Shawn Edie, 2132 E. Bodus Road, Cedar.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
