Connie Irene Sparks, age 72 of Cadillac, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Connie was born on March 21, 1950 in Cadillac to Walter Earl and Fredia Irene (Lamphere) Bigger. She married Kenny Duane Sparks in Cadillac on Oct. 5, 1968 and they were married 54 years.
Connie had attended the Cadillac High School and had worked as a prep cook from her teenage years until her retirement in 2011, She had worked at Marina Restuarant, Four Winns, Harvest Table, Mary's Day Care and lastly Bob Evan's Restuarant.
She is survived by her husband, Kenny Duane Sparks of Cadillac, children, Shannon (Jerry) Miller, Candy Sparks both of Cadillac, and Amy (Richard) Scherlitz of Seattle, Washington, grandchildren, Michael, Amanda, Elizabeth, Jacob, Kendall, Sarah, Alex, and Kai, great grandchildren, Braylin, Matthew, Cameron, Lorelei, Abigail, and Henry. She has one special granddaughter, Kerri Ann Sparks who was grandma's caregiver for the past 6 years of her life. Thank you for everything you did for grandma. We love you very much.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Earl and Fredia Irene (Lamphere) Bigger, brother, Jack Ernest Bigger and a sister, Marion Marie (Bigger) Kangas.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Rev. Walter Ross officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 12:00 noon until the time of services. A luncheon will follow at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the family. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfh@hotmail.com
