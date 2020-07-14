LAKE CITY — Connie Joyce DeLine, age 66 of Lake City passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her home.
She was born January 26, 1954 in Cadillac to Russel and Nellie Sellers. Connie graduated from Lake City High School in 1972. Growing up she enjoyed many summers swimming and water skiing on Lake Missaukee at her Aunt Leona’s cottage. She also enjoyed riding motorcycles and snowmobiling.
For many years she worked as a bartender at the Hollywood, where you could always count on a smile and good laugh with the little “short sh*t‘, as she was affectionately known. She also enjoyed many years of playing on the shuffleboard and pool league there. She had been employed in the deli at Foster’s Market for years and most recently was the prep chef at the Lake City Tap House, all in her hometown of Lake City. Connie also was a member of the Lake City American Legion Post 300 Auxillary.
Connie was an avid reader and always had a book in her hand at home. She enjoyed a good hot sauna and always looked forward to family reunions held at her Aunt Lola’s, with whom she was exceptionally close. Just like her dad, small in stature, but large in life, Connie was independent, handy, true to her word and always willing to help if she could.
Connie is survived by her son, Doug (Jodie) DeLine of Suttons Bay; daughter, Teresa (Justin) Amenson of Interlochen; sister, Caryn (Richard) Phillips of Beaver Dam, Kentucky; niece, Kendra Radcliff; and great-nephews, Kamden and Kyler. Connie has so many friends she acquired through the years, that she dearly loved, it’s difficult to name them all. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Her family would like to thank her many close friends and the Lake City Community for
standing in support during this season of Connie’s life.
Graveside service will take place 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Lake City
Cemetery with Pastor Steve Boven officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.