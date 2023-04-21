On Monday April 10, 2023, the family and friends of Connie Lou Stoll said goodbye after a brief battle with lung cancer. Our mother Connie, was a shining example of hope and kindness for her family, friends, and community, and will always be a source of strength and love in the hearts of those who knew her. She had a big heart, and a kind soul. Her sense of humor and smiling eyes gave those around her a wonderful sense of peace.
She was born to her parents, David and Donna Helsel (Imhausen) at their home in Pioneer Township on Jan 13, 1957. Her siblings include sisters, Carol "Susie" Holly, Sandy Bridson, Polly Essington, and brothers, David "Joe", Roddy, Dale, Randy, Neil, and Toddy Helsel. Our mom learned the family trades from working with her parents and is best known in the area for her beautifully hand crafted Christmas wreaths. Her work on log homes brought joy and happiness to many homeowners across Northern Michigan. She will always be honored and remembered for the love and support she has generously provided for her family and friends alike. We will miss her while we are here.
Our mom was preceded in death by her parents, David Helsel and Donna Imhausen, and her siblings, David "Joe" Helsel, Sandy Bridson, and Randy Helsel. She is survived by her husband, Tim Stoll, her daughter, Lacy Veddler and spouse Nathan Veddler, her son, Rocky Stoll, and son, Randy Stoll and spouse Moria Bosscher, and by her beloved grandchildren, Calvin, Ruby, Natalee, Theo, and Wyatt.
We will be holding a celebration of life at the Pioneer Township Hall on Sunday, April 30, at 1:00 pm for all those who knew and loved our mom. If you stop by, don't forget to bring a memory. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
