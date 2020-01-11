MCBAIN — Connie Louise Westdorp, age 77, of McBain passed away at Munson Healthcare Cadillac on January 9, 2020.

She was born on October 24, 1942 in Lake Township in Roscommon County to Edward and Christine (Snyder) Riedel. She married Russell Harold Westdorp on Jan. 28, 1961 at the Falmouth Reformed Church.

She worked as a cook and dishwasher in different restaurants, K-Mart for many years, and enjoyed traveling and working. She attended the Lake City Presbyterian Church.

Connie is survived by her husband, Russell of McBain; and children, Carolyn (Kevin) Westdorp of Lake City, Russell “Butch‘ (Linda) Westdorp of McBain and Roma (Michael) Granger of Arlene. The surviving grandchildren are Jessica (Bill) McLain of Lake City, Sarah Westdorp of Cadillac, Clayton (Paige) Westdorp of McBain, Miklya Murray of Lake City, John (Joardan) Bowman of McBain, Gerri (Genessa) Granger, Stefanie (Nick) Rudat, Gordon Granger; and great-grandchildren, Kooper McLain and Kinsley McLain both of Lake City, L.D. and Lily Murray of Lake City, Brooklyn and Braelyn Bowman of McBain, Keenan, Nate, Katie, Ryleigh, Logan, and Avery; and one great-great-grandchild. A sister, Cora (Jeff) Thiesen of Cadillac; and surviving in-laws, Lorretta (Lee) VanderVlucht of Falmouth, Sandy Westdorp of Grayling, Gordon (Nancy) Westdorp, Gladys (Don) Blue, Calvin Westdorp, Don Westdorp, and Dale (Cheryl) Westdorp of McBain.

She was preceded in death by several half-brothers and half-sisters; Dutch, Don, Helen, Blanch, Pauline, and Rosie; in-laws, Harley Westdorp and Virginia Westdorp.

To honor Connie’s wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service will be on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Lake City Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jan Jasperse officiating. Visitation will be held same day as service from noon till time of service. A luncheon will follow after the service. Burial will take place at the Mount View Cemetery in McBain.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

