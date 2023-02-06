Connie Mae Zeitz of Cadillac, aged 62, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Connie was born July 18, 1960, in Reed City to Lavern and Nyla (Berry) Carmoney. She graduated from Evart High School and had a long career in customer service. Connie was generous, kind, and loving to friends, family, and customers alike. Her devotion to her family and charitable personality ensured she never showed up anywhere empty-handed. She had a passion for baking and food art creation and will be remembered for her delicious no-bake cookies. Never one to shy away from adventures and new experiences, she enjoyed road trips, socializing with friends, and entertaining family game nights. She loved flower gardening and animals of all kinds, especially her pets. Connie was very proud of the home that she built with her husband and spent her time filling the household with love, laughter, and family traditions. She was a master hostess and worked diligently to make her home a warm, welcoming, inviting atmosphere for all. She was the center of activity for the family. Connie was a wonderful wife, a loving mother, and a doting grandmother that cherished her family most of all.
On September 12, 1981, in Cadillac, she married Randall L. Zeitz. He survives her along with their children: Eric (Katelynn) Zeitz, Ben (Ashley) Zeitz of Gaylord; Caitlyn Zeitz (Jason Byrne) of Cadillac; grandchildren: Holden and Emery Zeitz; and siblings: Jane, Joyce, Susan, Raymond, Tom, Dennis, Ted, John, Sueann, Rick, David, Tim, Mike and their beloved families. She was preceded in death by her parents: Lavern and Nyla; and siblings: Barbara Dell, Nancy, Ron, Penny, and Bob.
A celebration of life will be held in remembrance of Connie on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 1-4 pm at The North Room located at 105 S Mitchell Street in downtown Cadillac, Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
