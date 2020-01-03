GREENVILLE — Constance Benita “Connie‘ (McDaniel) Grimm, age 83, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her home in Greenville.
She was born May 24, 1936 in Manton, Michigan, to Howard and Irene (Houser) McDaniel. She graduated in 1954 from Manton High School, completed Comptometer School in Grand Rapids, and worked in the office of Sealtest Creamery in Grand Rapids until leaving for Germany. On August 14, 1955, she married Richard “Dick‘ Grimm of Kent City and in October joined her husband, who was serving in the 10th Military Police Division in Wurzburg, Germany. In 1958, they settled in Greenville, Michigan.
Connie worked at General Motors on Alpine for 30 years, retiring in 1993. In 1995 she became a volunteer at Spectrum United Memorial Hospital, a service she stayed involved with until 2018, including a few years at Bone Density. In 2004, Connie received the prestigious Suzanne Christensen Award for her efforts. She was a member of the Greenville First United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed working on family history and followed one branch of the family tree back to the 1700s. She loved to read and travel, but mostly enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Dick in 2008; father, Howard in 1999; mother, Irene in 2010; and beloved 7-year-old son, Dean in 1978.
She is survived by her loving children, Dick E. (Veronica) Grimm of Greenville, Daniel (Lori) Grimm of Greenville, Denise Grimm of Greenville, and Dawn (Rog) Geers of Rockford; very special grandchildren, Jason (Cathy) Grimm of Gowen, Jeremy (Cyndi) Grimm of Marshalltown, Iowa, Rebekah (Nate) Fowler of Greenville, Danielle (Lance) Wondergem of Greenville, Amber (Lance) Nummer of Cedar Springs, Cory Westbrook of Gowen, Bradley Ruge of Gowen, Rachel (Dan) Miller of Fowler, and Josh (Nikki) Burns of Sparta; most precious 25 great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Win) McDaniel of Manton; one nephew; three nieces; very best friends, Patricia Clark of Greenville and Wilda Fetterley of Kent City; Parkside friends in Greenville; and special companion, Don Wellman of Charlotte, Michigan.
Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, with visitation from 1 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service. Private interment will be in Rest Haven Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Greenville First United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society for lung cancer research, and memories and messages of condolence may be shared at www.hurstfh.com.
