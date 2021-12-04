Constance K Yost

Constance K (Shoemaker) Yost passed in her home the evening of November 29, 2021, at the age of 83, surrounded by the loving hearts of her family and others she loved.
Connie was born on May 27, 1938, in Reed City, Michigan, to Louis Stace and Mable (Hoffman) Shoemaker. A 1956 graduate of Reed City High School, she went on to marry David Allen Yost, becoming his beautiful summer bride on June 23, 1956. During their years together they raised three children, shared many adventures on their farm, enjoyed travel and loved to create and play music with their friends. Connie had an impressive artistic talent and expressed her love of nature in her drawings, paintings, crafts, stories, lyrics and poetry. She delighted in sharing this passion with her sisters Candy and Cathy. "Aunt Connie" adored her nieces and nephews and especially enjoyed seeing them at Halloween to view and snap photos of their costumes. Connie enjoyed an extended family at RC Fields during her years there. Some were new friends and others she had known for decades. She adored the ladies and gentlemen who supported her independence and shared her everyday life.
She is survived by her children: Anthony David (Debbie) Yost of Evart, MI, Theresa Yost-Scherff of Springfield, MO, and Christopher James (Karen) Yost of Rockford, MI; Her surviving "Grands", who will miss her very much: grandson Thaddeus (Sarah) Yost of Lakewood, IL, along with their girls Joslyn and Josephine who made Connie an enamored great-grandmother, and grandsons Matthew David Scherff and Andrew James Scherff of Springfield, MO. Connie is also survived by her siblings: Darrell (Connie) Shoemaker, Darlynn (Carol) Shoemaker, Candace Derevage, Daniel (Shirley) Shoemaker and Cathy (Alan) Kearns; her aunt Phyllis Dietel; numerous cousins; along with in-laws Betty Yost, Loretta Shoemaker, Carol-Jean Andres, Tom Yost, Steve (Diane) Yost and Bill Yost.
Connie was preceded in death by her husband David Yost; her parents Louis and Mable Shoemaker; siblings: Richard, Dennis and Robin; in-laws Pat Shoemaker, Ron Derevage, Nancy Shoemaker, Frances (Yost) and Dick Eichenberg, Carl Yost, Ron Andres and Kim Yost; uncle Gerald Dietel; aunt Alberta and uncle Jim Sisson; uncle Dean and Jackie Shoemaker; and her beloved aunt Katy and uncle Loren Kilmer.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at St Anne's Cemetery in Paris. A Luncheon will be shared following interment at The Depot in Reed City.
