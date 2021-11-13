Constance Louise Weidner passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 11, 2021. She joins her Lord, her parents, and many precious friends and family members after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Connie was born the first of two children to Floyd and Paula (Hughes) Doyle on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1947. She was fortunate to have been born to a mother with 11 siblings, and a father with 10. Connie was fond of saying "I could walk right past an aunt and uncle, or a first cousin, and not even know it". She grew up in a household with sisters Pati Doyle and Paula J. (Poodie) Miller, brother Tom Miller, mom Paula J. Miller, and stepfather H. Paul Miller.
Connie graduated from Cadillac Area Public Schools in 1966 and went on to get her dental assistant training from Elkhart Institute of Technology. She worked briefly as a dental assistant in Elkhart and moved back to Cadillac in 1968. Connie was employed as a court reporter for Dan Curtiss Court Reporting and then for the Wexford County District Court until 1972. From that point on she concentrated on raising children, running the family home, and being a loving mom.
On June 12, 1971, she married Craig T. Weidner at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac, Mi. They celebrated 50 years together in 2021.
She is survived by her husband along with their children; Angela (Kevin) Richardson of Cadillac, Tamara (Mark) Lloyd of Cadillac, and Jaime Weidner of Traverse City, her four grandchildren; Justin Miller of Cadillac, Emma and Libbey Lloyd of Cadillac, and Shelby Ryder of Burlington, NC. She is also survived by sisters Pati (Tim) Moore of Mt. Pleasant, Mi, Paula Miller of Cadillac, Susan Doyle (Ray) Lademan of Fenton, Mi, and brothers Tom (Heather) Miller of Laguna Beach, Ca, and Joe (Christine) Doyle of St. Cloud, Fl. She was fortunate and thrilled to have met her twin brother and sister Susan and Joe later in life. Her sister Pati always referred to Connie as her hero, and to brother Tom she was always considered second mom.
Connie's focus in life were her children and grandchildren, and she adored being involved in all aspects of their lives and interest. She also loved traveling to any place warm and with a beach, and had a special place in her heart for a second home in St. Pete Beach, Fl. Many days were spent with sand in her toes watching radiant beach sunsets.
Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held in the future. Burial will be in the Weidner family plot at Maple Hill Cemetery, Cadillac, Mi.
Memorial gifts may be made in her memory to Hospice of Michigan who provided loving care for her after cancer treatments were discontinued, or to Munson Healthcare Foundations. A special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Cowell Cancer Center in Traverse City, Mi, and the Cadillac Munson Hospital Cancer and Infusion Center for compassionate and caring treatment. They made an unbearable disease a livable experience.
Please make your gifts payable to Hospice of Michigan, 932 N. Mitchell Street, Cadillac, MI 49601, or the Munson Healthcare Foundations, 1150 Medical Campus Dr., Traverse City, MI 49684.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
