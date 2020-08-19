LAKE CITY — Cora F. LaGrow of Lake City formerly of Cadillac, passed away Monday morning, August 17, 2020 at Quiet Creek AFC in Falmouth. She was 71.
Cora was born on March 9, 1949 in Cadillac and had lived all her life in the Cadillac area. She graduated from Cadillac High School and had been employed at Four Winns for close to 30 years. Cora enjoyed playing Bingo, Yahtzee, going to the casino with the Four Winns girls and cooking.
Survivors include her children, Steve (Chell) LaGrow of Mesick, Larry LaGrow (Paula Weston) of Cadillac, Jeff (Tonya) LaGrow of Lake City, and Chad LaGrow of Manistee; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Bob LaGrow of Tustin, and many nieces and nephews. Cora was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Theodore, Gerald, and Donna; and a daughter, Penny.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac with Chaplain Walter Ross officiating. Friends may meet the family Thursday from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
