Cora Smith age 91 of McBain passed away at Munson Healthcare-Cadillac Hospital on October 24, 2022. Cora was born on April 7, 1931 in Richland Township in Missaukee County to Peter and Ella (Bouma) Hoekstra. She married Harry Smith on June 23, 1950 at the McBain Christian Reformed Church and he preceded her in death on July 13, 2004.
She loved and served the Lord. She was active her church Bible studies and taught Sunday school. She attended the Calvin Christian Reformed Church, the Clam River Chapel, and presently the Lucas Christian Reformed Church. Cora worked as a cook in McBain Public School for many years. She loved visiting and spending time with her friends and loved her family. She embroidered quilt blocks for many quilts over the years. The family would like to thank the special people that provided rides, dishes of home cooked food and visited over the past few years. She appreciated all of that.
Cora is survived by a daughter; Virginia Smith of Wyoming and a daughter- in- law; Marcia Smith of McBain along with grandchildren; Chelsea (Randy) Coffey, Derek Smith, Carissa Smith, Austin Frey, Bob, Tim, Billy and Tom Smith. There are four great grandchildren; Addison Coffey, Bobby Cole, Alyvia Cole and Savanah Smith, surviving siblings; August (Judy) Hoekstra and Jeanette DeYoung and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son; Brian Smith, siblings; Billy Hoekstra, John (Jane) Hoekstra, in-laws; Marvin DeYoung, John (Minnie) Smith, Alice (Bill) Post, Dorothy Smith and Ruth Smith.
Funeral services were held on October 26, 2022 at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home and Rev. Todd Kuperus officiated. Burial took place in the Mount View Cemetery in McBain. A luncheon followed services at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lucas Christian Reformed Building Fund. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain handled funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be made to www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
