Coral Rae Tyler-Tripp of Harrietta passed away Friday morning, May 12, 2023 at her home. She was 83. Coral was born on November 3, 1939 in Cadillac to Truman O. & Ruby L. (Johnson) Tyler.
Coral has lived all of her life in the Cadillac area and graduated from Cadillac High School in 1956. She later went to Ferris State University and received her Associates degree. Her working career began in the family business, Cadillac Industrial Supply and Coral worked there for many years. Later she went to work at Crystal Flash in Cadillac for 20 years before retiring.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, reading, cooking, baking, traveling, riding motorcycle, meeting people and will be remembered for always putting her family first. Coral was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed many visits to the Temple. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.
On February 8, 1999 in LaGrange, Indiana she married John Tripp and he survives her along with her children: Guy Murray of Harrietta, Brent (Patti Ann) Murray of Westlake, Ohio, and Janna (Ken) Iler of McBain; 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law: Sandy (Larry) Nyquist and Jan (John) Steinbach. In addition to her parents Coral was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Jerry (Nancy) Tyler and Daryl Tyler; and a cousin, Keith Merchant.
Memorial services will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, May 20, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cadillac with a luncheon to follow. Friends may meet the family prior to the services at the church. Her final resting place will be Boon Westside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
