Corinne Eleanor Northrop

Corinne "Connie" Eleanor (Mida) Northrop, age 96 of Reed City, passed away peacefully at Meijer Heart Clinic on Saturday, May 20, 2023. She was born in Lansing, MI on December 17, 1926 to Howard and Doris (Scheidt) Northrop.
Connie, a kind and caring woman, lived a spirited life, always ready to help and listen to others. Her beautiful smile drew people to her, many becoming lifelong friends along her life's journey. This multi-talented woman inherited much of her musical abilities from the Scheidt family as she loved to sing and dance and play guitar. Her grandmothers and mother taught her all the needlecrafts, her favorite being quilting. She made a full-size quilt for each of her grandchildren when they were married and a crib-size quilt or afghan for each great-grandchild when born. Her artistic talents also lead her to sketching and painting with oils, acrylics, and watercolors; crafting; calligraphy; and photography. In addition, she enjoyed playing recreational and organized sports like softball, bowling, golf, tennis, and volleyball. Other interests included walking, reading, writing stories and poems, refinishing furniture, collecting antiques, playing cards, and ever the cheerleader--attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events. Family meant everything to her. As if she didn't already lead a busy life, she was a volunteer whether as Sunday school teacher, Brownie leader, mentor for elementary students, or visiting shut-ins and the elderly. Finally, she had a tender heart for animals, especially dogs.
Connie's work ethic was second to none. She worked for McKesson & Robbins in Lansing, Babb Ford, Osceola County Sheriff Office as the first female deputy, and MDOT in the Construction Division, retiring in 1995.
A joiner, Connie was a member of Uncle Howdy's Choir in Lansing during the 30's and 40's, church choirs, Red Hat Society, Attic Diggers, and Crossroads Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines among others.
As a woman of strong faith, she witnessed to others, prayed daily, and read her Bible and daily meditations. She attended Christ for the Nations in Texas, earning an associate's degree in Practical Theology, even performing missionary work in Trinidad.
This is Connie's appreciation for life; she led a good and full 96 years, and though she had always said she would live to be one hundred, she was ready and is now in the arms of Jesus.
Connie is survived by her children Susan (Michael) Maskill, Sandra (John) Krugler, Diane (Edwin) Coryell Spence, Frederick Paul Mida, and step-daughter Judy Coryell; 2 brothers-in-law Gerald Peabody and Carl Hartenberg; 15 grandchildren; 27 great- grandchildren; 3 cousins; and 12 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Bonnie Peabody and Nancy Hartenberg and brother William Northrop; her son Dallas Coryell and step-son Pastor David Coryell; nephew David Northrop; and her Little Latte (her Corgi).
A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Reed City, MI with a Memorial Mass taking place at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Loc Trinh officiating. A luncheon at the church will immediately follow. Interment will take place at a later date at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Lansing, MI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Osceola County Animal Control, 502 Savidge St., Reed City, MI 49677 or Eagle Village, 5044 175th Ave., Hersey, MI 49639 or Osceola County Commission on Aging, 200 E. 3rd St., Hersey, MI 49639.
Share a memory or condolence with the family at www.daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.