After a courageous and lengthy battle with leukemia, Craig John Delaney, 68, of Cadillac, Michigan, peacefully passed away on October 6, 2021, at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor.
Craig was born on November 9, 1952, to the late Irene Sawer and John Delaney in Owosso, Michigan.
He married Sharon Miller in 1992, and she survives. Craig earned a bachelor's and a master's degree from Eastern Michigan University and a law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School. Craig worked with the Michigan Department of Transportation in the Real Estate Division, lending his expertise in management, marketing, and law for 33 years before retiring in 2017.
Craig loved the outdoors, snowmobiling in the Upper Peninsula, and helping others. He generously shared his time, knowledge, and energy with family, friends, and strangers alike. Craig was a mentor to many and found joy in helping people reach their goals. Craig was a kind, humble, and loyal man who deeply valued his friends and family.
Craig's grandchildren held a special place in his heart. Whatever the occasion and no matter the distance, Craig attended all events involving his grandchildren. He loved spending time with his grandkids, whether walking wooded trails, riding the go-kart, or teaching them how to drive. Craig's grandchildren were the light of his life.
In addition to his wife of 29 years, Sharon, Craig is survived by his daughters, Wendy (Michael) Prezzato of Boyne City, MI, and Kelly (Roger) Myers of Brighton, MI.
Craig's grandchildren are Emily Prezzato, Nicholas Prezzato, Morgan Myers, Gabrielle Myers, Andrew Myers, and Claire Myers.
Craig leaves behind his siblings: David (Jeanne) Delaney, Dr. Jayne Delaney (Dr. Karl Smith), and Kirk (Sue) Delaney, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration of Craig's life will take place from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Fox Hill Event Center in Cadillac. Pastor Janet Larner will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Dr. Sami Malek Cancer Research Fund. Checks may be made payable to "The University of Michigan" and sent to the Michigan Medicine Office of Development, 777 E. Eisenhower Pkwy., Suite 650, Ann Arbor, MI 48108. Gifts may also be made by calling 734-764-6777 or visiting the website at: victors.us/craigdelaney.
An online guestbook is available atwww.petersonfh.com.
