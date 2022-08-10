Craig Michael Walworth, long-time resident of Cadillac, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at home. He was 68. Craig was born on April 24, 1954, in El Paso, Texas, to Lynn and Vivian (Michael) Walworth.
During his younger years, Craig was raised in Jonesville, Michigan. The Walworth family moved from Jonesville to Cadillac in 1969. Craig worked for many years alongside his parents who owned Mar-Lyn's Lakeside Resort on Lake Cadillac. Many will remember him pumping gas, selling bait, beer and groceries and serving each customer with a smile. It was there where he acquired the nickname "Minnow" and began Minnow's Music selling guitars in the bait shop. Craig is a 1972 graduate of Cadillac High School. At one time, he worked at C&E Market and was also employed by UPS.
Craig was a family man. His love for his three sons, Jerrick, Joshua and Jonah was always evident. He was a dedicated father, son, brother and friend. His five grandchildren Colton, Brylee, Emery, Josie and Landon brought an indescribable sweetness to his life.
Craig was a gifted musician, with a passion for playing the guitar. Over the years, he played at community events, bars, parties, restaurants, churches, and often jammed with friends! He operated Minnows Music School of Rock, where he passed on the "music bug" teaching old and young to play guitar. For the past several years, he took his guitar to area nursing homes and entertained elderly residents.
He created many memorable moments playing gigs with the bands Radio Flyer, Rumor Has It, The Mullet Brothers, Common Ground, Johnny Law, and his most recent band School of Rock - to name a few. Craig will be remembered for his love of people and his warm and giving spirit. He will also be remembered for sharing his heart through his music and lessons and repairing many guitars!
Craig is survived by his three sons: Jerrick Walworth of Jonesville, Michigan; Joshua Walworth (Sarah) of Hillsdale, Michigan; Jonah Walworth (Janelle) of Jerome, Michigan; and grandchildren, Colton, Landon, Brylee, Emery, and Joslyn. He is also survived by three sisters; Lori (Tom) Hays of Argyle, Texas; Lisa Walworth of Irons, Michigan; and Leslie (Craig) Russell of Fennville, Michigan; as well as many other loving family members, friends, band mates and students.
Visitation for friends and family will be at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac, on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 1:00pm, also at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Per Craig's wishes, cremation has taken place and his urn will be laid to rest along with family at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.